Friday Feb 24 2023
Minal Khan enjoys fan moment with cricket heroes

Friday Feb 24, 2023

Left to right: Peshawar Zalmi head coach Darren Sammy, Pakistani famous television actor Minal Khan cricketer Wahab Riaz and Babar Azam. — Instagram/minalkhan.official
Pakistani famous television actor Minal Khan on Friday enjoyed a fan moment with Pakistani skipper and Peshawar Zalmi Captain Babar Azam at an airport. 

Posting her pictures on the social media platform, she said she was enjoying her fan moment with Pakistan Super League (PSL) eighth edition heroes. 

"Fan moment with our heroes," she wrote on her official social media handle, tagging Pakistani star pacer and interim Punjab sports minister Wahab Riaz, Peshawar Zalmi head coach and former West Indies captain Darren Sammy and team Peshawar Zalmi's official account. 

She can be seen standing alongside her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and the PSL 2023 cricketers, smiling and enjoying her time. 

