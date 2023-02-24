 
Friday Feb 24 2023
Pete Davidson regrets dating Kim Kardashian: 'What the hell he was thinking?'

Pete Davidson is looking back at his dating life and isn't too happy with himself because of his headline making romance with Kim Kardashian.

The King of Staten Island actor was worried while he dated the Skims founder that he'd become a “long-term victim” of the famous “Kardashian curse,” a source told Radar Online.

The source said that the comedian told his pals that Kim doesn't "hold a candle" to his other famous ex-girlfriends including Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Ariana Grande, and Margaret Qualley.

"The more he reflects on what he went through with Kim the more Pete wants to pinch himself and ask what the hell he was thinking," the source shared.

"His swagger was gone and he seriously worried he'd become a long-term victim of the Kardashian curse,” the source added.

For the unversed, the “Kardashian curse” is a fan-made theory. As per Elle, “it’s the belief that the Kardashian brood happen to hex all of their ex-partners, whose lives fall into disarray after splitting from them.”

Kardashian and Davidson dated for nine months before parting ways in August 2022. Following which the comedian was linked with Emily Ratajkowski but ended up dating Chase Sui Wonders.

