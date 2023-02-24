The Weeknd releases ‘Die For You’ official remix featuring Ariana Grande

The Weeknd song Die For You official remix with Ariana Grande is out now.

Die For You originally appeared on The Weeknd's 2016 album Starboy before its sudden resurgence on Tik Tok last year.

The Weeknd first sparked the newfound success with an unreleased music video to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Starboy.

Now, with an official remix of the original song featuring Grande, 29, he’s bridging the gap between 2016 and 2022.

In this new official remix, Grande has added her vocals lifting the chorus alongside The Weeknd, before delivering her own new verse.

"I’m finding ways to stay concentrated on what I gotta do/But, baby boy, it’s so hard around you/And yes, I’m blaming you," sings the Into You singer in the remix addition.

"And you know I can’t fake it, now or never/And you’re insinuating that you think we might be better/ Better me and you" she added.

Previously in a muted Tik Tok teaser Grande showed herself infront of an open Pro Tools session.

"Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14-hour day on set," Grande captioned the video.

"This certain exception had to be made…" she added.

The singer is currently filming the movie adaptation of Wicked, in which she plays Glinda.

The Weeknd has previously highlighted her more obvious capabilities as a vocal performer.

“I’ve seen Ariana work in real time,” he wrote on Twitter, adding onto a conversation about non-male producers. “That woman is a BEAST on pro tools.”

The duo had their first collaboration in 2014 for Love Me Harder. Both artists are continuing to build their shared catalog of deep cuts, remixes, and singles.

Watch the song



