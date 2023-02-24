 
entertainment
Friday Feb 24 2023
By
Web Desk

J-Hope from BTS has been appointed as a house ambassador for Louis Vuitton

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 24, 2023

The idol has now become the official ambassador for the brand
The idol has now become the official ambassador for the brand

J-Hope from BTS has been officially selected to be a house ambassador for Luxury brand Louis Vuitton once more. BTS also collaborated with the brand as a group around 2021 to 2022.

Earlier in January, J-Hope visited Paris and went on to attend a multitude of fashion shows from luxury brands like Dior and Louis Vuitton. He also officially met the CEO of the latter, Bernard Arnault.

Hence J-Hope will now be endorsing the brand as a solo artist from 2023 to 2024. His bandmate Jimin was also recently announced as the ambassador for the brand Dior and Suga by Valentino.

J-Hope saw huge success with his debut solo album Jack in the Box. The album surpassed 200 million streams on Spotify only a month after its release. It officially became the fastest album by a Korean artist to clear that mark. The second fastest album to do so took over six months to achieve this goal.

Soon after the release, the Grammys included it in their list of the 10 must hear albums in July 2022.

More From Entertainment:

K-pop star IU discusses her upcoming drama ‘You Have Done Well’

K-pop star IU discusses her upcoming drama ‘You Have Done Well’
Youtuber who allegedly harassed K-pop group Itzy releases statement

Youtuber who allegedly harassed K-pop group Itzy releases statement
Ryan Reynolds to star alongside Shawn Levy for musical comedy 'Boy Band'

Ryan Reynolds to star alongside Shawn Levy for musical comedy 'Boy Band'
Rihanna lands in trouble over ‘racy’ Super Bowl halftime show? Deets inside

Rihanna lands in trouble over ‘racy’ Super Bowl halftime show? Deets inside
'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams splits with boyfriend Reuben Selby

'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams splits with boyfriend Reuben Selby
Britney Spears calls out ‘constant lies’ from tabloids, ‘I deserve respect’

Britney Spears calls out ‘constant lies’ from tabloids, ‘I deserve respect’
The Weeknd releases ‘Die For You’ official remix featuring Ariana Grande

The Weeknd releases ‘Die For You’ official remix featuring Ariana Grande
Ellie Goulding addresses ‘trauma’ she faced amid Ed Sheeran cheating allegations

Ellie Goulding addresses ‘trauma’ she faced amid Ed Sheeran cheating allegations
Tom Cruise self-obsessed behavior biggest 'turnoff' for women interested to date him

Tom Cruise self-obsessed behavior biggest 'turnoff' for women interested to date him
Fans concerned after BTS’ Jimin cries in latest Run BTS episode

Fans concerned after BTS’ Jimin cries in latest Run BTS episode
HBO series 'Euphoria' season 3 fiming faces delay: Here's Why

HBO series 'Euphoria' season 3 fiming faces delay: Here's Why
Shakira sets internet ablaze, drops new diss track ‘TQG’ aiming at ex Gerard Piqué

Shakira sets internet ablaze, drops new diss track ‘TQG’ aiming at ex Gerard Piqué