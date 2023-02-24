 
entertainment
Friday Feb 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Louis Tomlinson discloses his feelings on One Direction split up and talks of 'reunion' possibility

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 24, 2023

Louis Tomlinson discloses his feelings on One Direction split up and talks of reunion possibility

Louis Tomlinson, at last, discloses his true feelings on One Direction.

Speaking with The Times on Thursday, February 23, Louis Tomlinson admitted that One Direction's break up left him "mortified" and "gutted."

He said, "When One Direction split up, I was mortified, I was absolutely gutted, I was a bit bitter, I suppose because it just felt like another loss to me. But I've a better understanding of things now, and there's not as much anger. It is what it is."

According to People, the singer says that he'd be "up for" a reunion with the band of five members including him, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik.

"Getting back together at some point is hard to imagine right now," he continued to The Times. "But I'd be surprised if we lived out our lives and didn't have a moment where we had a reunion, or whatever you want to call it. I'd be up for that."

He added, "I do miss the boys and I do definitely miss being one of the five, but I like doing my own thing too. It was time."

After getting formed during the 2010 series of The X Factor U.K., the band announced hiatus in August 2015.

Since then, the 41-year-old singer has released two solo albums, 2020's Walls and 2022's Faith in the Future.

More From Entertainment:

Elle Fanning pays heartfelt tribute to sister Dakota on her 29th birthday: 'Thank god I have a sister'

Elle Fanning pays heartfelt tribute to sister Dakota on her 29th birthday: 'Thank god I have a sister'
Addison Rae to lead Eli Roth's horror movie 'Thanksgiving' alongside Patrick Dempsey

Addison Rae to lead Eli Roth's horror movie 'Thanksgiving' alongside Patrick Dempsey
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini look swooned in latest snap on Instagram

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini look swooned in latest snap on Instagram
Netflix series 'Bridgerton': Cast spotted riding in horse drawn carriage for season 3 shooting

Netflix series 'Bridgerton': Cast spotted riding in horse drawn carriage for season 3 shooting
J-Hope from BTS has been appointed as a house ambassador for Louis Vuitton

J-Hope from BTS has been appointed as a house ambassador for Louis Vuitton
K-pop star IU discusses her upcoming drama ‘You Have Done Well’

K-pop star IU discusses her upcoming drama ‘You Have Done Well’
Youtuber who allegedly harassed K-pop group Itzy releases statement

Youtuber who allegedly harassed K-pop group Itzy releases statement
Ryan Reynolds to star alongside Shawn Levy for musical comedy 'Boy Band'

Ryan Reynolds to star alongside Shawn Levy for musical comedy 'Boy Band'
Rihanna lands in trouble over ‘racy’ Super Bowl halftime show? Deets inside

Rihanna lands in trouble over ‘racy’ Super Bowl halftime show? Deets inside
'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams splits with boyfriend Reuben Selby

'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams splits with boyfriend Reuben Selby
Britney Spears calls out ‘constant lies’ from tabloids, ‘I deserve respect’

Britney Spears calls out ‘constant lies’ from tabloids, ‘I deserve respect’
The Weeknd releases ‘Die For You’ official remix featuring Ariana Grande

The Weeknd releases ‘Die For You’ official remix featuring Ariana Grande