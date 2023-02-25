 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle neighbour took 'fortune' to install spy camera on his roof

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

Meghan Markle was kept under the radar by the media due to her romantic association with Prince Harry.

Her celebrity status allowed the paparazzi to not only chase her, but also pay her friends and family to pass on information about her.

Recalling one such incident, Harry reveals how his girlfriend's neighbour were tipped to spy on her.

Prince Harry reveals in memoir 'Spare': "Neighbors told Meg they’d been harassed too. Men had gone up and down the street, asking questions, offering sums of money for any tidbit about Meg—or else a nice juicy lie. One neighbor reported being offered a fortune to mount, on their roof, live streaming cameras aimed at Meg’s windows."

Another neighbor actually accepted the offer, hitched a camera to his roof and pointed it straight at Meg’s backyard. Again she contacted the police, who again did nothing. Ontario laws don’t prohibit that, she was told. If the neighbor wasn’t physically trespassing, he could hook the Hubble telescope up to his house and point it into her backyard, no problem.

