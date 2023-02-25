Deadlock persists between PCB, Punjab govt over PSL security expenses





Cabinet not ready to sanction expenses, says Mohsin Naqvi.

PSL stakeholders tell Punjab to take a decision in this regard today.

CM says interim setup can not spend money.

KARACHI: The fate of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) eighth edition matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi is yet to be finalised as Punjab's interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi insisted that his cabinet is not willing to back off from the security expenditures for holding the tournament, The News reported.

Naqvi told reporters in Lahore on Friday that the Punjab government had spent Rs600 million on the PSL last year, adding "his cabinet is not ready to sanction the expenses" this time.

He said that being "an interim set-up they cannot spend money".

When asked about Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) intending to shift the Pindi and Lahore matches to Karachi if his government will not bear the amount to Rs450 million, the CM said that he is unaware of that.

Earlier in the day, the PCB Management Committee and the franchises discussed the matter. Sources told the publication that "it was agreed that the Rs450 million in terms of security and other expenses would not be paid to the Punjab government."

PCB's stance is if the Punjab government keeps asking the board for paying the said amount then it will shift the Lahore and Pindi matches to Karachi, the sources added.

The sources also said that this will save money both for the PCB and the six franchises of the PSL 2023.

The financial capital Karachi has so far hosted eight PSL 2023 matches out of its share of nine with the last game to be held on Sunday between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings.

The PCB has already paid the outstanding amount of Rs50 million to the Punjab government, a deal which the board had brokered with the previous government for holding the PSL 2023 matches in Punjab. However, last month a caretaker government took charge under the leadership of Mohsin Naqvi.

According to sources, the Sindh government is not demanding any extra money from the PCB and it would benefit the stakeholders if Pindi and Lahore matches are shifted to Karachi.