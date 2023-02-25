 
Saturday Feb 25 2023
Paris Hilton breaks down surrogacy decision for son Phoenix

Paris Hilton weighs in on her real reason for choosing a surrogate instead of carrying her son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

Hilton wore her heart on her sleeve and addressed everything during a candid chat alongside Glamour UK.

She started by explaining the thought process and admitted, “Kim told me about that as well.”

For those unversed, Kim Kardashian also chose the surrogacy route for two of her kids, and advised Hilton over the same.

Thus, Paris admitted, “I'm using the same doctor — Dr. Huang, who's the best — and he has a concierge team that deals with everything and interviews the people [the surrogate] to make sure that they're healthy.”

When asked if her decision had any links to her growing age, Hilton admitted that it instead dates back to her sexual abuse, at Utah boarding school, Provo Canyon School.

Admissions of which were recounted late last year, and included shocking details of forced cervical exams and other forms of abuse.

In light of the past, Hilton admitted, “I'm just so scared. I think, again, leading back to Provo of even being in a doctor's office, just all of that. The shots, the IVs that they put in.”

“When I was in The Simple Life, I had to be in a room when a woman was giving birth, and that traumatized me as well.”

“But I want a family so bad, it's just the physical part of doing it. I'm just so scared … childbirth and death are the two things that scare me more than anything in the world.”

