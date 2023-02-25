Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally join cast of 'Umbrella Academy' Season 4

Netflix has announced that Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally have joined the cast of the upcoming fourth season of Umbrella Academy. Stand-up comedian and actor David Cross(Arrested Development) has also been cast.



Offerman (The Last of Us, Parks and Recreation) and Mullally(Will & Grace, Party Down), will be playing a married couple, while Cross will play a character named "Hazel."

The trio will be joining the already star-studded cast of the show, which includes Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, and Robert Sheehan. Season 4 of Umbrella Academy is currently in production and is expected to be released sometime in 2023.

It was announced in August 2022 that the hit series would be wrapping up with its fourth season.

Netflix has not announced an episode count for season 4, but multiple sources indicate the final season may be shorter than the 10-episode seasons aired in the past.

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy dropped on Netflix in June 2022, with Season 2 airing in 2020 and Season 1 in 2019.



The show is adapted from the graphic novels of the same name created by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá.

