Saturday Feb 25 2023
'Sherlock Holmes 3' depends on Robert Downey Jr. 'The ball's in his court'

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

The writer-director Guy Richie explained that Sherlock Holmes 3 depends on Robert Downey Jr.

Richie, 54, is best known for the first Sherlock Holmes film that he made in 2009 followed by 2011's Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.

In a recent interview with Collider, where Ritchie talked about his upcoming film Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, the possibility of a third Sherlock Holmes film was also discussed.

When the writer was asked if a third movie will be made or if "that time has come and gone" Ritchie responded without a yes or a no saying,

"Well, honestly, I left this up to Robert [Downey Jr.]. So Robert wanted to be in charge of this. The ball's in his court, so he's in charge of the script, he's in charge of the whole thing. I've moonwalked out of that until there's a time for me to get involved."

Starring Robert Downey Jr. in the lead role, the films served the story of legendary detective from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and experienced a strong box office performance.

With the first film closing its theatrical run at $524 million worldwide, later it was beaten by its sequel with a global earning of whopping $543.4 million. 

