'growling and yelling' as 'Wolverine' damaged Hugh Jackman's voice

Saturday Feb 25 2023
Saturday Feb 25, 2023

Hugh Jackman, star of the X-Men franchise, has revealed that his signature growl has caused damage to his vocal range. Jackman, who played Wolverine in the films, said that the growling caused his vocal cords to swell and become strained. 

Jackman revealed to the BBC’s Front Row, that the damage was result of playing Wolverine.

“My falsetto is not as strong as it used to be and that I directly put down to some of the growling and yelling,” Jackman said. 

“My voice teacher in drama school would’ve been horrified by some of the things I did [in Wolverine].”

“We learned a technique [in school] of how to shout and how to yell without ruining your voice. However, during Wolverine, I did some screaming and yelling and things that I think did damage to my voice. I’m working on it. I work with a singing teacher and I try not to hurt myself. I put a lot of effort into both physical movement and my vocal preparation for every role.”

For over two decades, Hugh Jackman has portrayed Wolverine in the X-Men film franchise, appearing in six movies and two unaccredited cameos.

