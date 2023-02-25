 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 25 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle still ‘licking their wounds’

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

Royal experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may wind up bowing out from the Coronation because they are still ‘only licking their wounds’.

This claim has been shared by royal author Christopher Andersen.

His admissions came during the course of his chat with Fox News Digital.

There, Mr Andersen claimed, “It's increasingly beginning to look as if Harry and Meghan might well opt out of the Coronation.”

“There are genuine security concerns, to be sure, and then there is the prospect of the Sussexes being roundly booed.”

“Harry and Megan are still licking their wounds over having been sidelined during the Queen's funeral.”

“It's highly doubtful that they would be willing to face the prospect of that sort of public humiliation again, particularly on Archie's birthday.”

