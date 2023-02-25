 
Saturday Feb 25 2023
Jonas Brothers gear up for 5-night limited engagement on Broadway

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

The Jonas Brothers have treated fans with a surprise announcement as they are heading to Broadway for a five-show, limited engagement run at Marquis Theatre next month.

The band, comprising sibling trio Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas, made the announcement on Instagram on Friday, revealing that they’ll be performing for five shows from March 14-18.

“Your boys are back in town,” the post began. “We're coming to Broadway and playing the Marquis Theatre March 14-18!!”

“Each night will be focused on a different album and we'll be playing all the hits. Believe us when we say you won’t want to miss these shows...”

According to the press release, the first show will see the popular band perform hits from their self-titled 2007 debut Jonas Brothers, with the fifth and final show featuring their first-ever live performance of their forthcoming album The Album.

The upcoming NYC residency announcement came after the Jonas Brother released the group’s new single, Wings.

