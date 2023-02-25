King Charles honours Kate Middleton, Prince William ahead of coronation

King Charles has officially bestowed new titles onto Prince William and Kate Middleton ahead of his coronation in May.



The official announcement was made in The Gazette, the country’s official public record on Friday.

It said, “In accordance with the direction of HIS MAJESTY THE KING Letters Patent have passed the Great Seal of the Realm, dated the 13th February 2023 for creating His Royal Highness Prince William Arthur Philip Louis, Duke of Cornwall, Rothesay and Cambridge, Earl of Carrick and Strathearn, Baron of Renfrew, Baron Carrickfergus, K.G., K.T., Lord of the Isles and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland, PRINCE OF WALES and EARL OF CHESTER.”

According to details, King Charles had announced new titles for Prince William and Kate one day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, but they had not been made official until now.

According to Fox News, William and Kate Middleton are now officially the Prince and Princess of Wales.