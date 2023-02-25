Snoop Dogg shares secret to happy marriage

 
Saturday Feb 25 2023
Saturday Feb 25, 2023

American rapper and entertainer Snoop Dogg has revealed the secret to a happy marriage. The 51-year-old ‘Drop it like it’s hot’ singer who has three children with with wife Shante Taylor and a son with ex Laurie Holmond - has been married since 1997.

Speaking about what makes a healthy marriage, he told In Touch US: "Giving them everything they want, getting out the way, saying yes, yes, yes. I learned that by saying no, no, no and getting in the way. Experience is a good teacher. We've grown as boyfriend and girlfriend to grandparents to soulmates."

The hip-hop legend is more firm and direct with his children.

"With my kids, I was more firm and direct. I would just tell them to do something.

"But I have to do in-depth therapy work with my grandkids. Now it's, "No, you have to do this and then that. Do you have all these steps? OK, give me a hug."

Snoop has previously said he prioritises his relationship with his children over everything else.

He said: "Well, I think I'm about a seven plus. I've got three things that I can work on, but I feel like my relationship with my kids is more important than anything. It's a friendship relationship. It's based on me being a father, a mentor and a friend to where they can always talk to me and feel like they don't have to run away from me."

