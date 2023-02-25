Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘downright cruelty’ is exhausting

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fans have reportedly started drifting away because of his cruelty towards King Charles.



Royal commentator and expert Richard Fitzwilliams made this admission.

His claims have been made during the course of his interview with the Daily Star.

He started by clarifying, “It’s not a matter of the episode being damaging.”

“If a recent Newsweek poll is true, their support has collapsed in the United States after the publication of Spare, Harry’s memoir, which, together with interviews he did when it was published, attacked the royal family so cruelly.”

“There was plenty to laugh at in Spare, Harry’s penile frostbite, his losing his virginity in unusual circumstances and describing the effects drugs had on him making him the object of countless jokes.”

“The Sussexes may find they are becoming figures of fun. It’s their own fault, because of their narcissistic and selfish behaviour. That won’t help their brand.”