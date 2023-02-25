 
pakistan
Saturday Feb 25 2023
By
Maryam Nawaz

Election date suo motu: Ruling alliance files plea seeking formation of full court

By
Maryam Nawaz

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

The facade of the Supreme Court. — SC website
ISLAMABAD: The ruling parties — Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) — Saturday demanded the formation of Supreme Court's full court bench to hear the suo motu notice taken over the apparent delay in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa general elections.

The plea — moved through Farooq H Naek, Kamran Murtaza, and Masoor Usman Awan — also sought the exclusion of Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.


More to follow...

