 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 25 2023
By
Web Desk

HBO Max sells DC drama 'Dead Boy Detectives' to Netflix

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

HBO Max sells DC drama Dead Boy Detectives to Netflix
HBO Max sells DC drama 'Dead Boy Detectives' to Netflix

HBO Max DC drama Dead Boy Detectives is now owned by the streaming platform Netflix. 

As per the sources, Dead Boy Detectives did not fit with the new chapter of content that current executives of the DC Universe James Gunn and Peter Safran are planning to create for the comic book powerhouse.

That plan includes five inter-connected shows that will live alongside Peacemaker on HBO Max.

One of the reason that contributed to the show's move to another platform is that HBO Max would not have been able to market the show until 2024, with the co-CEOs at the streamer making producers to sell the show out elsewhere.

However, reps for Netflix, Warners and Berlanti avoid responding to the comment request by The Hollywood Reporter.

The show is created by Greg Berlanti, who also produced hit psychological-crime series You, which is also streaming on the platform.

You has recently released its season 4 part 1 and now it ranks as one of Netflix’s most popular scripted originals.

Dead Boy Detectives is adapted from the comics, it follows George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri, who are playing dead British teenagers Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland in the series.

It is a unique depiction of a ghost story that explores loss, grief and death through the lens of Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland … and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace. 

More From Entertainment:

Lizzo makes hilarious reference at Ariana DeBose’s viral 2023 BAFTA Awards rap

Lizzo makes hilarious reference at Ariana DeBose’s viral 2023 BAFTA Awards rap
Romance Is A Bonus Book Actor Lee Jong Suk speaks about his past self

Romance Is A Bonus Book Actor Lee Jong Suk speaks about his past self
Tom Cruise reveals he ‘loves’ watching his movies in theatres, ‘they’re made for big screen'

Tom Cruise reveals he ‘loves’ watching his movies in theatres, ‘they’re made for big screen'

Ben Affleck finds comfort in Jennifer Garner's company after 'feud' with JLo

Ben Affleck finds comfort in Jennifer Garner's company after 'feud' with JLo
Hollywood royalty Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas move in to St James' Palace

Hollywood royalty Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas move in to St James' Palace
Berlin film fest to award top prizes as stars return

Berlin film fest to award top prizes as stars return
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in trouble after fresh backlash

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in trouble after fresh backlash
Prince Harry still close with Princess Eugenie amid feud with royal family

Prince Harry still close with Princess Eugenie amid feud with royal family
K-pop group BTS’ ‘Life Goes On’ MV hits 500 million views

K-pop group BTS’ ‘Life Goes On’ MV hits 500 million views
Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly asks his girlfriends to sign NDA before dates

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly asks his girlfriends to sign NDA before dates
Brad Pitt presents Honorary Cesar award to David Fincher at 48th Cesar Awards in Paris

Brad Pitt presents Honorary Cesar award to David Fincher at 48th Cesar Awards in Paris
Prince Andrew refusal to move could threaten King Charles Coronation: Expert

Prince Andrew refusal to move could threaten King Charles Coronation: Expert