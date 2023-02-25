 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 25 2023
By
AFP

Berlin film fest to award top prizes as stars return

By
AFP

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

Berlin film fest to award top prizes as stars return
Berlin film fest to award top prizes as stars return

Berlin: The 73rd Berlinale film festival awards its top prizes on Saturday, including the Golden Bear for best picture, after a star-studded edition that highlighted freedom struggles.

After two years of a reduced format due to pandemic restrictions, the 11-day festival was back in full swing this year, with A-listers such as Cate Blanchett, Helen Mirren and Steven Spielberg walking on the red carpet.

"The Berlinale has come back with a vengeance, and added something that it wasn´t especially known for in its pre-pandemic days: star power," said Variety magazine.

The festival reached peak celebrity on Tuesday when U2 frontman Bono -- in town to premiere the documentary "Kiss the Future" -- presented Spielberg with an honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement.

The Berlinale, which ranks along with Cannes and Venice among Europe´s top cinema showcases, marked the first anniversary of Russia´s invasion of Ukraine with a focus on Ukrainian cinema.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is the subject of a documentary premiered at the event by two-time Oscar winner Sean Penn, addressed the opening ceremony via video link.

More From Entertainment:

Romance Is A Bonus Book Actor Lee Jong Suk speaks about his past self

Romance Is A Bonus Book Actor Lee Jong Suk speaks about his past self
Tom Cruise reveals he ‘loves’ watching his movies in theatres, ‘they’re made for big screen'

Tom Cruise reveals he ‘loves’ watching his movies in theatres, ‘they’re made for big screen'

Ben Affleck finds comfort in Jennifer Garner's company after 'feud' with JLo

Ben Affleck finds comfort in Jennifer Garner's company after 'feud' with JLo
Hollywood royalty Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas move in to St James' Palace

Hollywood royalty Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas move in to St James' Palace
HBO Max sells DC drama 'Dead Boy Detectives' to Netflix

HBO Max sells DC drama 'Dead Boy Detectives' to Netflix
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in trouble after fresh backlash

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in trouble after fresh backlash
Prince Harry still close with Princess Eugenie amid feud with royal family

Prince Harry still close with Princess Eugenie amid feud with royal family
K-pop group BTS’ ‘Life Goes On’ MV hits 500 million views

K-pop group BTS’ ‘Life Goes On’ MV hits 500 million views
Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly asks his girlfriends to sign NDA before dates

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly asks his girlfriends to sign NDA before dates
Brad Pitt presents Honorary Cesar award to David Fincher at 48th Cesar Awards in Paris

Brad Pitt presents Honorary Cesar award to David Fincher at 48th Cesar Awards in Paris
Prince Andrew refusal to move could threaten King Charles Coronation: Expert

Prince Andrew refusal to move could threaten King Charles Coronation: Expert

Samantha reacts to ‘South Park’ episode mocking Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Samantha reacts to ‘South Park’ episode mocking Meghan Markle, Prince Harry