Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes plots come back on TV show?

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are priming themselves to return with a bang on the television after the scandalous ABC exit.

The lovebird "aren't done with television and remain confident another network or cable channel will see the value in their undeniable chemistry," with a source snitched to RadarOnline that "some of the best television double acts have been lovers!"

But their comeback might delay as their teams advise the pair to capture the right time to pitch their real-life love affair.

"They're being urged by managers to wait for the next round of syndicated television pitches to present to buyers a new format that would rival their old slot at ABC," the insider disclosed.

However, the move raised some eyebrows, given their history at the ABC, but the highly-placed source is confident about their return.

"Can they pull it off? Stranger things have happened." they laughed. "Daytime television is a different ballgame these days, and TJ and Amy have what it takes. They are not too scarred from the scandal."

Meanwhile, Good Morning America reportedly performs below par as Robach and T.J. Holmes departures tanked ratings.

According to Animated Times, the GMA3 ratings have nosedived since the pair exited the talk show.

Meanwhile, Robach and Holmes's departure from GMA3 met with a sigh of relief from some fellow workers.

As per Entertainment Tonight, the insiders disclosed that colleagues of the duo were "not surprised" by their departure from the network.