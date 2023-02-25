Prince Harry advised to forget where he comes from to save marriage with Meghan

Former tennis player Boris Becker has advised King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry to "forget where you come from" to save his marriage with former Hollywood actress Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who ditched UK for the US to live a life of their choice in 2020, have faced backlash over their recent moves against the royal family.



Becker, according to Express UK, has told Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that shock marriages "don't always last forever".

Some experts and fans think that Meghan and Harry are not on the same page on many issues as the Duke still feels about his father King Charles and brother Prince William.

Harry reportedly wants to reconcile with the Firm. While, former Suits star Meghan, according to some, think differently and won't allow Harry to return to the royal fold.

It comes as speculation grows over whether Harry will attend his father, the King's coronation in May. Invitations reportedly went out this week but Archie and Lilibet's parents are yet to confirm if they will return to the UK to join the rest of the royal family to mark the historic occasion.