King Charles decides to break longstanding royal tradition at his coronation

Foreign monarchs will be invited to King Charles’s Coronation in an historic break with a longstanding Royal tradition, according to Daily Mail.

The coronation of King Charles will take place on May 6 2023, months after he became the monarch after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth. The Queen died at the age of 95 in September last year.

The publication reported that Save the date’ notices are expected to go out to guests this week with official invitations to follow in April.



Daily Mail reported that for centuries, convention dictated that no other crowned Royals should be present at the Coronation of a British monarch because the sacred ceremony is intended to be an intimate exchange between the monarch and their people in the presence of God.

"But as part of his plan to bring the ceremony up to date, King Charles has decided to move on from the 900-year-old tradition by inviting his crowned friends, including European royals and rulers from Arab states," said the report.

It said, "Inviting the King of Jordan, the Sultan of Brunei, the Sultan of Oman and the Scandinavian royals – who are all friends of Charles – will be a good bit of soft power and diplomacy."

Citing a well-placed source, Daily Mail wrote, "You can expect the guest list for the Coronation to more closely resemble that of a royal wedding than the Coronation 70."