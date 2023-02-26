 
Sunday Feb 26 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s risk ‘ending their marriage’

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called out for turning their royal exit into a “soap opera for the whole world to relish in.”

Writer Mary Madigan made these admissions in an op-ed for the New Zealand Herald.

There, they claimed, “Meghan and Harry have both estranged themselves from their respected families, and it could be a big mistake that jeopardises their relationship.”

“If you take away the royal aspect, being estranged from your family isn’t that abnormal.”

But, according to the writer, “In Meghan and Harry’s case the fallout has played out like a soap opera for the whole world to relish in.”

“Harry’s written his way out of the royal family,” Madigan believes.

“There’s nothing quite like writing a tell-all memoir to make going home for your Dad’s birthday impossible. Well, in this case, it is a coronation, but the vibe is the same.”

“Meanwhile, Meghan cut ties with her Dad’s side of the family because he made the grave mistake of staging paparazzi photos.”

“Plus her half-sister Samantha Markle has made a semi-career out of slamming Meghan to the press, only to be outdone by Piers Morgan, who has made a full-time career out of it.”

“Still when you take out the glamour and tiaras, they are just regular couple dealing with a very real thing,” the writer also added before signing off. 

