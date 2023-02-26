 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 26 2023
Meghan Markle needs to ‘take heart’ in fact she’s ‘likely sideshow’ to King Charles

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

Meghan Markle has been urged to take solace in the fact that Prince Harry will ‘undoubtedly’ prove’ to be a distracting sideshow to King Charles’ Coronation.

Royal commentator and author Daniela Elser made these admissions in a piece for the New Zealand Herald.

In it, she dished over the couple’s Coronation plans and claimed, “The irony here is, if Meghan really does ‘feel excluded’ then she should take heart in the fact that her and Harry’s presence – or absence – will, either way, likely prove a distracting sideshow to the main event.”

“No matter her ‘feelings’, the 41-year-old and her husband, will, by dint of their histrionics and pouty media outings of the last three years,” will at least be lauded as co-stars of King Charles’ big day.

According to Ms Elser, “In scenario a) the minute we see one of Meghan’s Gianvito Rossi-clad feet stepping into the millennium-old Abbey, which has been the scene of coronations since 1066, TV cameras and the global press horde will be trained on her and Aitch, Duke of the Manly Necklace, to catch every blink and glance at the Prince and Princess of Wales.”

“Scenario b) would see the Sussexes decide they would prefer to stay home in California to listen to neighbour Orlando Bloom’s slam poetry or to doodle in their gratitude journals or to email Jeff Bezos, for the umpteenth time trying to cadge a development deal rather than having to face his wintry family.”

