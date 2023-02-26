In a first, LHC Bar Association elects female secretary

Lahore High Court Bar Association's secretary Sabahat Rizvi. — Twitter/@Asma_Jahangir

LAHORE: In an unprecedented move, Sabahat Rizvi became the first ever woman to be elected as the Lahore High Court Bar Association's (LHCBA) secretary since its establishment.

Rizvi was elected as the first female secretary after bagging 4,310 votes in the LHC Bar Association's polls that took place on Saturday.

Rizvi was supported by the majority of lawyers and Asma Jahangir's AGHS Legal Aid Cell Team.

Another woman, Rabia Bajwa, was elected to the vice-president’s seat by grabbing 3,590 votes.

Meanwhile, the Professional Group led by Hamid Khan won the presidential slot in the polls by defeating an independent group. Ishtiaq A Khan won the seat of the president by bagging 7,293 votes, while his opponent, Lehrasib Gondal, could get only 3,372 votes.

On the finance secretary’s position, Muhammad Shahrukh Shahbaz Warraich won by securing 7,109 votes.

The total strength of the registered voters was 26,043, out of which 24,271 were men and 1,772 were women lawyers. As many as 10,576 voters exercised their right to vote.

