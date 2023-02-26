 
pakistan
Sunday Feb 26 2023
By
NWNuman Wahab

In a first, LHC Bar Association elects female secretary

By
NWNuman Wahab

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

Lahore High Court Bar Associations secretary Sabahat Rizvi. — Twitter/@Asma_Jahangir
Lahore High Court Bar Association's secretary Sabahat Rizvi. — Twitter/@Asma_Jahangir

  • Sabahat Rizvi bags 4,310 votes.
  • Rabia Bajwa elected vice-president.
  • Professional Group led by Hamid Khan wins presidential slot.

LAHORE: In an unprecedented move, Sabahat Rizvi became the first ever woman to be elected as the Lahore High Court Bar Association's (LHCBA) secretary since its establishment. 

Rizvi was elected as the first female secretary after bagging 4,310 votes in the LHC Bar Association's polls that took place on Saturday. 

Rizvi was supported by the majority of lawyers and Asma Jahangir's AGHS Legal Aid Cell Team. 

Another woman, Rabia Bajwa, was elected to the vice-president’s seat by grabbing 3,590 votes.

Meanwhile, the Professional Group led by Hamid Khan won the presidential slot in the polls by defeating an independent group. Ishtiaq A Khan won the seat of the president by bagging 7,293 votes, while his opponent, Lehrasib Gondal, could get only 3,372 votes.

On the finance secretary’s position, Muhammad Shahrukh Shahbaz Warraich won by securing 7,109 votes. 

The total strength of the registered voters was 26,043, out of which 24,271 were men and 1,772 were women lawyers. As many as 10,576 voters exercised their right to vote.

More From Pakistan:

PTI to launch 'Jail Bharo' drive in Gujranwala today

PTI to launch 'Jail Bharo' drive in Gujranwala today
Four killed, 12 injured in Barkhan bike bomb blast: police

Four killed, 12 injured in Barkhan bike bomb blast: police
ACE Punjab seeks record of projects launched under Usman Buzdar, Parvez Elahi

ACE Punjab seeks record of projects launched under Usman Buzdar, Parvez Elahi
Voting for Rajanpur by-poll underway

Voting for Rajanpur by-poll underway
Torkham border crossing reopens for traffic after six-day hiatus

Torkham border crossing reopens for traffic after six-day hiatus
Abbasi slams establishment, calls for upholding Constitution

Abbasi slams establishment, calls for upholding Constitution
Festival brings flavour-rich Bohra cuisine to Karachiites

Festival brings flavour-rich Bohra cuisine to Karachiites
Two policemen martyred, one injured in Khuzdar IED attack

Two policemen martyred, one injured in Khuzdar IED attack
Women University removes age restriction for admission

Women University removes age restriction for admission
Markets, marriage halls in Karachi ordered to close early

Markets, marriage halls in Karachi ordered to close early
Islamabad banking court summons Imran Khan in prohibited funding case

Islamabad banking court summons Imran Khan in prohibited funding case
Election date suo motu: Ruling alliance files plea seeking formation of full court

Election date suo motu: Ruling alliance files plea seeking formation of full court