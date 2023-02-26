Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively make first public appearance after baby No. 4

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were spotted holding hands and taking a walk out and about for the first time after welcoming their fourth baby, via E! News.

The couple went on a casual stroll in New York on February 23rd, 2023, nearly two weeks after the news broke.

In the pictures shared by multiple news outlets, the Age of Adaline actress kept warm in a chic camel coat, black sweatpants and brown sneakers. Meanwhile, the Deadpool actor donned hues of blue with a navy puffer vest, trousers and ball cap worn with a grey sweater and yellow trainers.

Earlier this month, Blake casually revealed she’d given birth after posting a photo without a visible baby bump on Super Bowl Sunday.

The next day, Reynolds confirmed the news on CNBC’s Power Lunch.

He shared that he and his wife are “very excited” about the newborn. “Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it,” he told hosts.

“Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic,” he continued.

Though Reynolds did not disclose the baby’s sex or name, he did reveal that their home has been very hectic since the baby’s arrival.

“If we haven’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep trouble. But it’s a zoo over here,” he quipped.

Blake, 35, and Ryan, 46, met on the set of the 2011 movie Green Lantern and began dating following his divorce from Scarlett Johansson, which was finalised in July 2011. The pair then tied the knot in South Carolina in 2012.

The couple are parents to daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty.