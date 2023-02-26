 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s credibility is ‘right in King Charles’ hands’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been warned about the reality of their waning credibility and how it exists in King Charles’ hand.

These claims have been made by author Natalie Oliveri, in a new piece for Honey.nine.

There she wrote, “Perhaps Prince Harry and Meghan need to take an entirely new approach to the way they're conducting themselves since the royal exit.”

“Unless they want to be mocked forever, they really only have two choices left.”

“The first is to get back their sense of humour and have a laugh at themselves, instead of being laughed at.”

“The second is to put aside their pride, eat some humble pie and attend the coronation of King Charles in May. Even if that means risking boos from the crowd at Westminster Abbey.”

“Only then will they be able to get some form of credibility back by supporting the King on what will be the most important day of his life.”

