Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's 'TJMM' to release before March 8?

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' marks as the first on-screen collaboration of Ranbir and Shraddha

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar might get preponed.

Previously, the film was set to release on March 8, but now the makers are planning to release it on March 7.

Sources say: “The second day of Holi falls on March 7. There has been confusion over this aspect. In many places, the Holi holiday will be on March 7. To take advantage of it, the makers felt that it was wise to come on March 7 since that’s when it’ll get maximum footfalls."

“A decision will be taken in a few days. If Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar gets ready in time, it’ll be out on Tuesday, March 7. Or else, it’ll arrive in cinemas on March 8, as scheduled, revealed close sources.”

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar marks as the first on-screen collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Besides the duo, TJMM also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in vital roles. The film is romantic-comedy directed by Luv Ranjan, reports News18.