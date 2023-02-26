'Self-indulgent crybaby' Prince Harry urged to apologise to royal family?

Prince Harry has been slammed by GB News host Mark Dolan following reports the Duke wants an apology from his father King Charles before accepting the invitation to attend the coronation.



The Duke of Sussex has received fresh backlash for his stance against the members of his own family.

Mark said: "The world's least happy millionaire, the ginger whinger of Windsor himself, Prince Harry reportedly wants an apology if he's going to attend the King’s coronation in May."

The journalist added: "The arrogance of this delusional spoiled brat knows no bounds. If an apology is in order, it is from this self-indulgent crybaby."

He questioned if Meghan's hubby will apologise to the palace for the multi-million-dollar book deal he shared which exposed the royal family's "secrets"



He continued: "Will he apologise for the undoubted stress and anxiety suffered by our late, great Queen Elizabeth II when news emerged when she was alive that he was going to write a tell-all book about a family and a monarchy to which Elizabeth devoted her entire life?

"Will Harry apologise to King Charles for criticising his qualities as a father in spite of the fact our King carried such a burden raising two boys in the absence of their mother Diana while shouldering the colossal responsibility of serving as the Prince of Wales?"

The host asked: "Will Harry apologise to his former colleagues in the military whose lives he has put in danger by bragging he killed five Taliban operatives?



"Will Harry also apologise to other royals who now have a target on their back as a result of these flippant, reckless and ill-advised comments?"

Harry has been advised to stop crying as victim and take a serious step to make mends with the royal family before its too late to do so.