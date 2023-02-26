 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 26 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop idol IU discusses how she forms connections and relationships with people

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

She discussed how she starts relationships with people and forms connections
She discussed how she starts relationships with people and forms connections

Harper's Bazaar recently posted a clip on February 24th where K-pop artist IU answered some fan questions. The first question asked how the idol formed a connection with people she is interested in.

She answered, explaining: “I don't flirt right away on the first meeting. If I like them, I set up a second meeting, and that is my way of flirting.

In another question, a fan asked whether the idol approached the person that she’s interested in herself or if she waits for them to approach her first. “I think both. But it's rare that I meet someone I want to get close to so I try not to miss that chance. So I think I approach them first. If I want to be close to you, I usually reach out first."

The idol has a packed schedule for 2023, with her upcoming drama and an album that she is currently working on. 

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group GOT7’s BamBam speaks about the rumour that almost made him quit his job

K-pop group GOT7’s BamBam speaks about the rumour that almost made him quit his job
‘The White Lotus’ season 2 receives Best Drama Series honor at 2023 PGA awards

‘The White Lotus’ season 2 receives Best Drama Series honor at 2023 PGA awards
K-pop group New Jeans to collaborate with Mcdonalds

K-pop group New Jeans to collaborate with Mcdonalds
'Self-indulgent crybaby' Prince Harry urged to apologise to royal family?

'Self-indulgent crybaby' Prince Harry urged to apologise to royal family?
'Saturday Night Live' parodies 'The Whale' in latest episode

'Saturday Night Live' parodies 'The Whale' in latest episode
'The Company You Keep' star Milo Ventimiglia almost ran for Mayor of Los Angeles

'The Company You Keep' star Milo Ventimiglia almost ran for Mayor of Los Angeles
J-Hope from BTS has begun the process of his military enlistment

J-Hope from BTS has begun the process of his military enlistment

Tom Cruise accepts David O. Selznick achievement award at Producers Guild Awards

Tom Cruise accepts David O. Selznick achievement award at Producers Guild Awards
'Lord of the Rings' director Peter Jackson reacts to new films

'Lord of the Rings' director Peter Jackson reacts to new films

Prince William reveals he fears of his wife Kate Middleton's rant

Prince William reveals he fears of his wife Kate Middleton's rant
‘Everything Everywhere’ vies for Hollywood’s SAG awards on road to Oscars

‘Everything Everywhere’ vies for Hollywood’s SAG awards on road to Oscars
'Cocaine Bear' actress Margo Martindale enjoyed looking 'fat and crazy'

'Cocaine Bear' actress Margo Martindale enjoyed looking 'fat and crazy'