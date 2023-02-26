 
Timothée Chalamet returns to 'Wonka' set for prequel shoot

Timothée Chalamet returns to 'Wonka' set for prequel shoot

Timothée Chalamet is all set to shoot for the much awaited prequel, Wonka, it has been reported.

The Roald Dahl's most-loved character is being recreated by Warner Bros. Discovery, and the Call Me By Your Name actor will be playing the lead in the prequel film that will trace way back to the origins of the chocolate factory owner, years before Wonka met Charlie.

The prequel was announced back in 2021 and was a spin-off to the 2005 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, directed by Tim Burton, which starred Freddie Highmore as Charlie Bucker and Johnny Depp as the charming Willy Wonka.

The news of Chalamet going back to the sets of Wonka to do reshoots of the film was revealed and grabbed fans attention to it.

While some were happy with the news, others were just disappointed as the project has been in work for the last two years, "So I sense that the release date of the "Wonka" movie will be delay for the third time. #Wonka #Movie #TimotheeChalamet" added a user.

"Johnny Depp was the best Willy Wonka", while another supported Johnny Depp's character as the owner of the chocolate factory.

Besides Chalamet, the prequel will feature Paterson Joseph as Arthur Slugworth, one of Willy's chocolatier nemesis.

Rowan Atkinson will also do a cameo in the film alongside Sally Hawkins and Olivia Colman. 

