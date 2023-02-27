 
entertainment
Monday Feb 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s 'older woman' Sasha Walpole makes big announcement

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 27, 2023

Prince Harry’s older woman Sasha Walpole makes big announcement

Sasha Walpole, known as Prince Harry’s 'older woman' who had the first romantic encounter with the Duke, will reportedly sell a toy that the Duke allegedly gave her on that very night.

Walpole, who claims to have taken King Charles III' younger son Harry's vir***ity when he was a teenager, will reportedly auction a unique gift Meghan's Hubby gave her on that night.

The 40-year-old digger driver, whom Harry described the woman in his memoir, is now set on making the best of the situation by auctioning off the cuddly toy he gave her as a birthday present.

As per reports, the proceeds of the auction are set to go to the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, with a death toll currently standing at more than 50,000 people. Sasha Walpole was interviewed by Piers Morgan after Harry revealed the incident in his book.

"The earthquake happened the day after my story came out and I remember thinking how much more important this was than who had or hadn’t slept with a prince. I thought auctioning this bit of cheeky Royal memorabilia could be my way of helping out", Sasha told the Daily Mail.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise breaks silence on his 'emotional, tearful' reunion with 'Top Gun Maverick' star

Tom Cruise breaks silence on his 'emotional, tearful' reunion with 'Top Gun Maverick' star
Mindy Kaling says being daughter of 'immigrants unexpectedly became' her 'secret weapon'

Mindy Kaling says being daughter of 'immigrants unexpectedly became' her 'secret weapon'
Meghan Markle dubbed 'Gag'em' over legal war

Meghan Markle dubbed 'Gag'em' over legal war
Guillermo del Toro to direct animated feature 'The Buried Giant' for Netflix: Based on Kazuo Ishiguro's best-seller

Guillermo del Toro to direct animated feature 'The Buried Giant' for Netflix: Based on Kazuo Ishiguro's best-seller
'Over-privileged' Meghan, Harry receive a multi-million-dollar advice for free

'Over-privileged' Meghan, Harry receive a multi-million-dollar advice for free
Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi pays tribute: 'I feel like a little girl lost without her mother'

Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi pays tribute: 'I feel like a little girl lost without her mother'
Sean Penn and Robin Wright's son, Hopper Penn says he's 'not a nepo baby' and doesn't care about it

Sean Penn and Robin Wright's son, Hopper Penn says he's 'not a nepo baby' and doesn't care about it
Paris Hilton explains why mum Kathy Hilton and family didn't learn about newborn until a week later

Paris Hilton explains why mum Kathy Hilton and family didn't learn about newborn until a week later
Olivia Newton-John eulogised by family and celebrity friends in State-service memorial

Olivia Newton-John eulogised by family and celebrity friends in State-service memorial
Woody Harrelson enters 'SNL's' Five-Timers Club and receives coveted jacket from Scarlett Johansson

Woody Harrelson enters 'SNL's' Five-Timers Club and receives coveted jacket from Scarlett Johansson
Jungkook from BTS goes viral for his Arirang performance

Jungkook from BTS goes viral for his Arirang performance
Cardi B on 'spiritual journey' after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges

Cardi B on 'spiritual journey' after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges