Monday Feb 27 2023
Prince Harry was scared of Doria after making Meghan Markle life 'hell'

Monday Feb 27, 2023

Prince Harry admits he was nervous ahead of meeting Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex notes how he was ashamed of facing the 67-year-old at dinner.

He pens: “It’s always nerve-racking to meet a girlfriend’s mother, but especially when you’re currently making her daughter’s life hell.”

He then quoted an outlet for throwing dirt on Meghan Markle.

"The Sun had just recently run a front-page headline: Harry’s girl on Pornhub. The story showed images of Meg, from Suits, which some perverts had posted on some porn site.The Sun didn’t say, of course, that the images were used illegally, that Meg knew nothing about them, that Meg had had as much to do with porn as Granny had.”

