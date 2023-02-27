'Abbott Elementary' cast takes TV comedy honor at Screen Actors Guild awards

The cast of "Abbott Elementary," a mockumentary about teachers at an underfunded school in Philadelphia, won best TV comedy ensemble on Sunday at Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild awards.

Star and show creator Quinta Brunson thanked fellow cast members surrounding her on stage, including Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter and Tyler James Williams.

"I want to be an actor and I want to be a good one, and to be part of this ensemble makes me a better actor every day," Brunson said at the ceremony, which was streamed live on Netflix Inc's (NFLX.O) YouTube channel.



The SAG award winners are chosen by members of the SAG-AFTRA acting union. The film honorees are closely watched because actors make up the largest group of voters for March 12's Oscars.

In other TV categories, Jessica Chastain was named best female actor in a limited series for playing country singer Tammy Wynette in "George & Tammy." She encouraged budding actors to keep pursing a career on screen.

"Keep going. You are one job away. I look forward to working with you," Chastain said.

Sam Elliott won best male actor in a limited series for his role as a cowboy on "1883," a spinoff of "Yellowstone." He called the award "the most meaningful acknowledgement of my 55-year career."

"Hacks" star Jean Smart took the trophy for best female actor in a comedy. Co-star Christopher McDonald accepted the award for Smart, who is recovering from a heart procedure.

"The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White scored best comedy actor for playing a chef trained in fine dining who is forced to return to run his family's Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago.

For film honors, dimension-hopping action-adventure "Everything Everywhere All at Once" was competing for multiple trophies, including the top award of best film cast.

Other movies in the running included Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical drama "The Fabelmans" and dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin."

"Banshees," the story of feuding friends on a remote Irish island, landed SAG nominations for lead actor Colin Farrell and supporting cast Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon.

For "Everything Everywhere," Michelle Yeoh was nominated for her starring role as her co-stars Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu vie in supporting actor and actress categories.

Other SAG nominees include Austin Butler for playing the king of rock 'n' roll in "Elvis," Cate Blanchett for her portrayal of a manipulative conductor in "Tar" and Adam Sandler for basketball drama "Hustle."

