 
entertainment
Monday Feb 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Cate Blanchett reinvents old Versace gown for glam appearance at 2023 SAG awards

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 27, 2023

Cate Blanchett reinvents old Versace gown for glam appearance at 2023 SAG awards
Cate Blanchett reinvents old Versace gown for glam appearance at 2023 SAG awards

Cate Blanchett turned heads as she arrived in style at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Cate Blanchett reinvents old Versace gown for glam appearance at 2023 SAG awards

Cate, 53, who’s nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her role in Tár – walked the star-studded red carpet in a shimmering black Armani Privé gown.

The Australian actress looked nothing short of spectacular as she expertly recycled an old Versace dress, which she previously wore on the red carpet back in 2016 for the star-studded ceremony.

Cate's sequined gown featured a figure-hugging design, with a plunging neckline, complete with delicate lace over the bust and back.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button actress’ high-fashion outfit complimented her hour-glass figure. The exquisitely detailed dress she also wore to the 2014 Golden Globes and to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Cate’s stylist Elizabeth Stewart posted a shot of the Carol star ahead of the show, which included a shot of the original dress's jaw dropping back view.

Last week at the BAFTAs, Cate won Best Actress for Tár in which she portrays a narcissistic orchestra conductor.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton picks this ‘go-to’ outfit owing to ‘fear of a wardrobe mishap’

Kate Middleton picks this ‘go-to’ outfit owing to ‘fear of a wardrobe mishap’
King Charles snubs late Queen Elizabeth over ‘sincere wish’ for Camilla?

King Charles snubs late Queen Elizabeth over ‘sincere wish’ for Camilla?
Will Smith picks first major award since Oscar slap-gate at NAACP Image awards

Will Smith picks first major award since Oscar slap-gate at NAACP Image awards
Paris Hilton’s mom Katy ‘didn’t know she had a child’?

Paris Hilton’s mom Katy ‘didn’t know she had a child’?
Jennifer Coolidge credits ‘amazing dad’ for sparking Hollywood debut

Jennifer Coolidge credits ‘amazing dad’ for sparking Hollywood debut
Oscar-winner Walter Mirisch passes away aged 101

Oscar-winner Walter Mirisch passes away aged 101
Netflix 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' director talks on cancellation trend

Netflix 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' director talks on cancellation trend
‘Everything Everywhere’ wins (nearly) all at SAG Awards

‘Everything Everywhere’ wins (nearly) all at SAG Awards
Ke Huy Quan achieves milestone as first Asian actor to win at SAG Awards 2023

Ke Huy Quan achieves milestone as first Asian actor to win at SAG Awards 2023
Pink says she is ‘saddened and disappointed’ by ‘headlines’ over ‘silly’ drama

Pink says she is ‘saddened and disappointed’ by ‘headlines’ over ‘silly’ drama
Complete list of 2023 SAG Awards winners released

Complete list of 2023 SAG Awards winners released
'Abbott Elementary' cast takes TV comedy honor at Screen Actors Guild awards

'Abbott Elementary' cast takes TV comedy honor at Screen Actors Guild awards