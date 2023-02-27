Amy Robach threatened to expose 'GMA' before exit deal: Report

Amy Robach extracted a more lucrative deal than his partner T.J. Holmes from ABC.



However, reports are now emerging that the blonde journalist was set to wash the GMA's dirty linen in public if she didn't get her fair share.

The 50-year-old was mindful of the frenemies she had in the network, especially during the ABC investigation and was poised to expose them in the tell-all book.

"Amy's being defiant and smiling in the face of the firing squad at ABC," a source snitched to RadarOnline before the fired lovers received their compensation package from ABC.



The insider added that Robach planned to use the emergency option in her exit meeting about the skeletons in the network's closet if she didn't get the favorable deal.

"Amy knows the ins and outs of that place and who did what to whom, and she means to take it public," they added.

Previously, ABC News' severance paycheck to Robach was reportedly heavier than her colleague-turned-lover Holmes.

Despite the network reported attempts to trim the exit deal of the Michigan native in talks.

According to TMZ, the network mentioned issues in negotiations that the anchor violated ABC policy by possessing alcohol in her dressing room.

However, a source confided to Page Six that they were sealed, and she didn't take them to the office.

"That's how ridiculous that has gotten. In media, you get sent bottles [as gifts], and the bottles in her room were sealed."

"Everything they are bringing up is so minor, having to do with Amy."

"They are using any excuse," the insider adds. "Other people in the office also have alcohol, it's everywhere, and it's unopened."