 
pakistan
Monday Feb 27 2023
By
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui

Justice Yahya Afridi questions invoking suo motu jurisdiction

By
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui

Monday Feb 27, 2023

Justice Yahya Afridi. — Courtesy SC website
Justice Yahya Afridi. — Courtesy SC website

  • Justice Afridi recuses himself from larger bench hearing the case.
  • Judge questions the logic behind taking the suo motu notice.
  • "Prima facie, these petitions fall within purview of Article 184(3)," he says.

ISLAMABAD: Justice Yahya Afridi of the Supreme Court has objected to invoking suo motu jurisdiction by the chief justice in the election date case.

In his additional note, made public on Monday along with the court order on the February 23 hearing, the apex court judge questioned the logic behind taking the suo motu notice despite the fact that the matter was pending before the high court in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Justice Afridi also recused himself from the nine-member bench hearing the case after which a new five-judge bench was constituted headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

“For detailed reasons to be recorded later, it appears that prima facie these petitions fall within the purview of Article 184(3) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973. However, it would not be judicially appropriate to exercise the power to make an order under the aforementioned provision of the constitution given that the matters raised in the petitions are presently pending adjudication before the Lahore High Court (LHC) in Intra-Court Appeal No. 11096 of 2023, Contempt of Court Petition No. 10468/W/2023, and the Peshawar High Court in Writ Petition No. 407-P/2023.”

While noting that the jurisdiction under Article 184(3) is “not affected by the pendency” of any matter before any other court or forum, the LHC verdict and “peculiarly charged and unflinching contested political stances” taken by the parties, warrant this court to show “judicial restraint” to bolster the principle of propriety.

The judge further added that this is to avoid any adverse reflection on the Supreme Court’s judicial pre-emptive eagerness to decide.

“Therefore, passing any finding or remarks during the proceeding of the present petitions by this court would not only prejudice the contested claims of the parties in the said petition/appeal pending before the respective high courts but, more importantly, offend the hierarchical judicial domain of the high court as envisaged under the Constitution. It would also disturb the judicial propriety that the high court deserves in the safe, mature, and respectful administration of justice. Accordingly, I dismiss these three petitions.”

“Having decided that exercising powers under Article 184(3) of the Constitution in the present three petitions pending before us would not be appropriate, I find that my continuing to hear the said petitions is of no avail. However, I leave it to the worthy chief justice to decide my retention in the present bench hearing the said petitions.”

More From Pakistan:

Maryam wants redressal of injustice against Nawaz before polls

Maryam wants redressal of injustice against Nawaz before polls
Two soldiers martyred in N Waziristan terror attack

Two soldiers martyred in N Waziristan terror attack
Justice Mansoor Ali Shah raises questions on audio leaks linked to fellow judge

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah raises questions on audio leaks linked to fellow judge
Election date case: Justice Athar Minallah's dissenting note

Election date case: Justice Athar Minallah's dissenting note
Election suo motu: Law clearly mentions president can announce poll date, says CJP

Election suo motu: Law clearly mentions president can announce poll date, says CJP

Court rejects Imran's plea to transfer hearing of 'attempted murder' case to judicial complex

Court rejects Imran's plea to transfer hearing of 'attempted murder' case to judicial complex
Misadventure will be met with full force, says ISPR DG on 4th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort

Misadventure will be met with full force, says ISPR DG on 4th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort
SC to resume Punjab, KP elections suo motu notice hearing today

SC to resume Punjab, KP elections suo motu notice hearing today
PM Shehbaz directs FO to 'ascertain facts' about migrant Pakistanis drowned in Italy

PM Shehbaz directs FO to 'ascertain facts' about migrant Pakistanis drowned in Italy
Banking court, ATC to bar irrelevant people during Imran Khan's appearance

Banking court, ATC to bar irrelevant people during Imran Khan's appearance
Judiciary with double standards can't function: Bilawal

Judiciary with double standards can't function: Bilawal
TLP observes nationwide shutter down strike against inflation

TLP observes nationwide shutter down strike against inflation