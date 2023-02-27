LQ vs IU: Five stats you need to know

Lahore Qalandars celebrate after defeating Islamabad United in the 27th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL)2022 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 19, 2022. — PSL

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars will face two-time champions Islamabad United for the first time in the ongoing season eight of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today.

Both sides will be confident and ready for a challenge as each has won their last game convincingly. United beat Quetta Gladiators in Karachi whereas Qalandars defeated Peshawar Zalmi last night in Lahore.

United are currently second on the points table with six points, with Qalandars trailing right behind them on the third position with the same points.

Here are five stats that you need to know about the clash.

Head-to-Head

Since the first PSL season in 2016, United and Zalmi have faced each other in 15 matches. Two-time PSL champions United have a lead over Qalandars with eight wins out of fifteen. Qalandars, who had tough luck during the first four seasons, beat United six times. One match between the two teams remained resultless.

Highest total

In 2019, United scored a mammoth total of 238-3 against Qalandars in Karachi. In reply, Qalandars managed to score just 189 runs for the loss of nine wickets. United won that match by 49 runs.

United also have the highest team total of the PSL which they scored against Peshawar Zalmi in June 2021 that too in Karachi.

Largest victory (by runs)

The record for the largest victory between the two formidable sides belongs to United, who beat Qalandars by 71 runs during their encounter in PSL 2020 in Lahore.

Most runs

Fakhar Zaman of Qalandars managed to score the highest individual runs for Qalandars against United. The left-handed batter smashed 324 runs altogether.

Most wickets

United's current skipper Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf together have the most wickets between the two teams. They have taken 18 wickets each since they joined the two-time champion team.

Probable XI

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Hasan Ali

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Afridi (c), Sam Billings (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Tahir Baig, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan