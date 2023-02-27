 
Monday Feb 27 2023
Maryam wants redressal of injustice against Nawaz before polls

Monday Feb 27, 2023

PML-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz addressing a workers convention in Sahiwal on February 27, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive
In a fiery speech Monday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz demanded redressal of “injustice” against the party’s supremo, Nawaz Sharif, ahead of the next elections.

Addressing a workers' convention in Sahiwal, Maryam, who also holds the position of PML-N's chief organiser, said: “Elections will be held after the conviction of innocent Nawaz Sharif is overturned.”

Nawaz stepped down as the prime minister on July 28, 2017, after being disqualified from holding public office by the Supreme Court in a landmark decision on the case.

The five-member bench had unanimously disqualified Nawaz for failing to disclose his un-withdrawn receivables constituting assets from UAE-based Capital FZE in his nominations papers for the 2013 General Election, stating that this meant he was not "honest" and "truthful", as per the Constitution.

More to follow..... 

