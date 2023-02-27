K-pop group Twice are stunning in new comeback teaser images

The teasers have come out ahead of the official release of the album

K-pop girl group Twice have come out with brand new group concept pictures for their upcoming album Ready To Be. The album is set to come out in only a few days on March 10th.



Besides the new group teasers, promotional pictures for the individual members have been released as well. The latest ones focus on members Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu.

Before them the teasers focused on the Japanese members Mina and Sana along with Jihyo.

The first of the teasers focused on singing duo Nayeon and Jeongyeon and lastly, Momo.

The group have also revealed the album cover for the online version of the album, as well as a stunning opening trailer. Fans are eagerly awaiting the album since the release of their pre-release English track called Moonlight Sunrise. The song immediately landed at No. 39 on the Spotify List for the Daily Top Songs after its release, marking a new high for the group.