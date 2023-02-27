J-Hope from BTS explains why he’s enlisting in the military now

He revealed that he's been considering enlisting since last year

J-Hope from BTS took to Weverse to explain to fans why he is enlisting in the military now and to comfort them over the news. Their agency announced his enlistment plans through a statement:

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to inform our fans that j-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement.

We will inform you of further updates in due course.

We ask you for your continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist.

Thank you.”

The idol came on a live broadcast to reassure his fans, explaining that he had been thinking of enlisting since last year. According to him, he wants to enlist sooner so he can return to his fans just as quickly:

“I think I’ve been thinking about this since last year. After Jin-hyung went in, I wondered when I should do it too. When thinking about it, I decided that the sooner I go in, the sooner I can return and show you something good.”