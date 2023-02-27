 
entertainment
Monday Feb 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Lily James says she's a 'serial relationshipper' after breakup from boyfriend of two years

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 27, 2023

Lily James says shes a serial relationshipper after breakup from boyfriend of two years

Lily James says she's a "serial relationshipper" after becoming available to date.

On Monday, February 27, Lily James appeared at Capital Breakfast show to discuss her dating life, weeks after breaking up with bass-playing boyfriend of two years, Michael Shuman.

As per Daily Mail, Hosts Roman Kemp told Lily, "We talk about love life quite a lot on this show."

Co-host Sian Welby added, "We do, and we quite laugh at our own previous experiences that went horribly wrong. Your character Zoe is very unlucky in love. Can you relate to this, is there any, in your past when you go, I’m cringing still."

The Cinderella actress replied, "I cringe at most things I do. Yeah I’ve been a sort of serial relationshipper, so I’ve not had any crazy dating stories however I did go on my mates’ hinge the other day and I just despaired. I mean come on!"

Roman asked, "What do you mean?" to which Lily replied, "The guys, they were rubbish."

Lily James says shes a serial relationshipper after breakup from boyfriend of two years

Sian then asked Lily, "What were some of the icks?" to which she quipped, " I’m sure some of the girls are c*ap too but men are worse.

The 33-yaer-old shared, "There’s a line in the film where my character is looking at this guy and he’s got a sentimental quote and she’s like 'He’s fit enough that I’ll overlook the sentimental quote' which is 'every day is a new rainbow' but that would be a bit of a turn off for me.'"

Sian noted that "Sentimental quotes are out" and Lily added, "Not on the first look at someone, a bit of banter, I sound like I’m on Love Island!"

More From Entertainment:

BBC Comedy-Thriller 'Black Ops.' creators say Black British actors are not just 'tea and crumpets'

BBC Comedy-Thriller 'Black Ops.' creators say Black British actors are not just 'tea and crumpets'

J-Hope from BTS explains why he’s enlisting in the military now

J-Hope from BTS explains why he’s enlisting in the military now
Mark Wahlberg faces backlash after controversial 2023 SAG Award appearance

Mark Wahlberg faces backlash after controversial 2023 SAG Award appearance

BTS fans angry after J-Hope announces upcoming single

BTS fans angry after J-Hope announces upcoming single
David Beckham raises toast to son Cruz’s 18th birthday, Victoria Beckham posts sweet snap

David Beckham raises toast to son Cruz’s 18th birthday, Victoria Beckham posts sweet snap
K-pop group NMIXX drop intriguing teaser for new comeback

K-pop group NMIXX drop intriguing teaser for new comeback
Bill Murray, Rooney Mara were stranded outside chaotic SAG Awards venue

Bill Murray, Rooney Mara were stranded outside chaotic SAG Awards venue
Arnold Schwarzenegger makes TV debut with Netflix series 'Fubar', teaser out now

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes TV debut with Netflix series 'Fubar', teaser out now
Adele gets engaged to Rich Paul two years after announcing relationship

Adele gets engaged to Rich Paul two years after announcing relationship
Ariana DeBose shares her comic take at viral BAFTAs rap during 2023 SAG Awards

Ariana DeBose shares her comic take at viral BAFTAs rap during 2023 SAG Awards
K-pop idol Youngbin removed from group after dating violence allegations

K-pop idol Youngbin removed from group after dating violence allegations
King Charles III being dragged into politics?

King Charles III being dragged into politics?