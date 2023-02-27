 
Monday Feb 27 2023
Will Prince William ever become King?

Monday Feb 27, 2023

There are speculations and predictions that Prince William will never succeed his father King Charles III as monarch.

A media outlet, citing some fortune teller, reports King Charles III will possibly abdicate the throne due to his advanced age and Prince William won't take his place. 

In the line of succession, The Prince of Wales is the next in line but some mysterious reason won't make him become the new king.

If the rumours are to be believed Prince William won't succeed his father King Charles as monarch.

Meanwhile, fortune teller Jemima Packington, who predicted the Queen’s death, says King Charles III will hand over the reign to Prince William next year.

Last year, author and history writer Hilary Mantel had said in a interview that Prince of Wales, Prince William could be the last ruling British monarch and his son Prince George will never be a king.

However, in his first speech as monarch, King Charles III appeared quashing the rumours about the monarchy's future, saying he would serve the nation for life.

Prince William is the first in line to throne while his son Prince George is second after Charles became King following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.

