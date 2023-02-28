Hamza Ali Abbasi to make TV comeback in serial 'Jaan-e-Jahan'

Hamza Ali Abbasi. — Facebook/Hamza Ali Abbasi/File

Renowned Pakistani film and television actor Hamza Ali Abbasi is all set to stage his come-back on the tv screen with upcoming drama serial "Jaan-e-Jahan", the actor announced on Tuesday.



Abbasi informed his followers regarding his return to the TV screen on his official Instagram handle by sharing a teaser of an upcoming project.

He wrote in his post: "Happy to introduce you to the captivating world of our upcoming project Jaan-e-Jahan written by Rida Bilal, directed by Qasim Ali Mureed,".

He further wrote that "the drama is produced by Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz coming soon on a TV screen near you."



The actor has showcased his acting talent in many well-known dramas before but had announced his decision to withdraw from the showbiz industry over a year ago to devote more of his time to religion.

The actor's last performance as Noori Natt in Bilal Lashari's 'The Legend of Maula Jatt', one of Pakistan's highest-grossing films of all time, had his fans gripped to the screen. He had starred alongside Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in Lashari's magnum opus.

In an exclusive interview with Geo TV earlier, Abbasi had spoken of his role in "The Legend Maula Jatt" project that was touted as the game-changer and saviour of Pakistani cinema while dishing on the challenges he faced in the process of transforming into the barbaric Noori Natt.

"It takes a lot of guts to handle the kind of pressure that comes with such projects but you eventually get the courage to deal with it," Abbasi had said.

Abbasi had further added that if one chooses to do such projects then they must 'learn to tackle the challenges that come with it' while adding: "As for us; me and Bilal [Lashari], we have become immune to it now."

