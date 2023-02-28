 
Tuesday Feb 28 2023
Putin awards U.S. actor top state award

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded actor Steven Seagal the Order of Friendship award for his "humanitarian work."

The 70-year-old actor also boasted Russian citizenship and repeatedly put his weight behind Putin's policies.

The news of the conferring Order of Friendship was made public on the Russian government internal portal.

The order awards individuals, Russia believes in playing a role in strengthening international relations.

Also, the Under Siege was named the Russian Foreign Ministry humanitarian envoy to the United States and Japan in 2018.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said his responsibility would be to "facilitate relations between Russia and the United States in the humanitarian field, including cooperation in culture, arts, public and youth exchanges."

In 2022, Seagal also wished Putin his birthday, saying: "Today is President Putin's birthday. I just think that we are now living in very, very trying times. He is one of the greatest world leaders and one the greatest presidents in the world.

"And I am really hoping and praying that he gets the support and the love and the respect that he needs. And that all the tribulations that are going on now will be over soon, and we will be living in a world of peace."

