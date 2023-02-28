Priscilla Presley to lead ‘Elvis’ team at 2023 Oscars amid ‘feud’ with Riley Keough

According to a source that told the U.S. Sun this week, Priscilla “is leading the team at the Oscars” for Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic of husband and King of Rock ’n Roll, Elvis Presely.

The source shared, “She has been there the whole process of this film [Elvis] and wants to see it out on the biggest night in Hollywood. Of course, Lisa Marie would have been with her mother for this momentous night, but many are pushing for Riley to be there. That is causing problems and upset.”

Priscilla has currently challeneged her eldest granddaughter, Riley Keough, over late daughter Lisa Marie’s will.

The insider added that the Zola actress, 33, is looking to avoid conflict. “Riley wants her mom represented there but at this moment walking down the carpet together is out of the question.”

However, the source divulged that “invitations have been extended to Riley for events before and after the Oscars ceremony.”

Moreover, “friends of the pair have made efforts to diffuse the tension and unite in honour of the film and Elvis, but that is not happening currently.” And this family feud is “causing much behind-the-scenes drama” for agents, handlers, and family friends.

The eldest granddaughter of the legendary singer is still grappling with the loss of her mother, Lisa Marie, who passed away in a sudden cardiac arrest.

“Riley’s emotions are already very up and down dealing with the loss of her mother and fight with her grandmother as well as dealing with PR promotion and raising her baby.”

The Girlfriend Experience actress revealed she welcomed daughter with husband Ben Smith-Petersen during her mother’s funeral service.

Keough and grandmother Priscilla are “not talking” amid a legal battle concerning Lisa Marie’s will.

Following her death in January 2023, it was confirmed that Graceland, the former home of her father, Elvis Presley, would go to her three daughters: Riley, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley.

In a shock move, Priscilla filed a petition in Los Angeles in January questioning the “authenticity and validity” of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s trust, which removed Priscilla as a co-trustee and put Keough in charge.

The court hearing is expected to begin on April 13th, 2023, in Los Angeles.