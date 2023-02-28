WATCH: Haris Rauf's take on his send-off for Shadab

Screengrab of Lahore Qalandars Haris Rauf speaking at the post-match press conference. — Twitter/@_FaridKhan

Lahore Qalandars’ pacer Haris Rauf clarified his stance about the on-field incident of sending off Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan — a move which agitated several fans — on Monday during a match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight.

Following his dismissal from the match during the run-chase, Shadab didn’t seem too pleased with the send-off from the elated Rauf.

In response to a query during the post-match press conference asking whether Haris feared he had lost a friend, despite winning the match, he clarified: “It was a fun moment and such things happen between friends only.”

He further said: “We are friends and the moment has passed. We have known each other for a long time and have played a lot of cricket together. We know a lot about each other and we try to have fun both on-field and off it,” he added.

It must be noted that Qalandars thrashed United by 110 runs during the match to secure a spot at the top of the points table.

Twitter's reaction

Netizens, of course, were quick to share their views on the matter. Some felt the action too “unprofessional” and noted that Shahdab looked anything but amused.

One user said: “Haris Rauf dragging Shadab off the field after he was dismissed for only 4 runs, Shadab doesn't seem to be in a funny mood!”

Another pointed out: “Shadab Khan wasn’t looking happy with this act of Haris Rauf.”

Several netizens noted how unhappy Shahbad looked:

However, as always, Twitter was ever-ready to churn out some memes on the matter and came up with some tickling analogies for the situation.

The match

Opting to bat first, Lahore posted a massive target of 201-runs before bowling out Islamabad for 90 runs in 13.5 overs, thanks to a brilliant knock from Abdullah Shafique (46 runs in 24 balls) and a sensational bowling display from David Wiese (3-17).

The closing ceremony and final will be played on March 19 in Lahore, which will also host play-offs.

The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120 million, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48 million.

Qalandars will attempt to become the first side to win back-to-back titles; meanwhile Islamabad United will aim to become the most successful side by lifting the trophy thrice.