Tuesday Feb 28 2023
Prince William will never succeed his father King Charles III as monarch?

There have been speculations and predictions about the future of monarchy since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September as some claim that King Charles would be the last ruling monarch, while others suggest he would abdicate the throne for his son Prince William.

Some media outlets, citing the astrologers and fortune tellers, claim  that Charles - who ascended to the British throne after the Queen's death - will possibly abdicate the throne due to his advanced age and his elder son William won't take his place.

In the line of succession, The Prince of Wales is the next in line but some mysterious reason won't make him become the new king. If the rumours are to be believed William won't succeed his father King Charles as monarch.

Meanwhile, fortune teller Jemima Packington, who predicted the Queen’s death, says King Charles III will hand over the reign to Prince William next year.

Last year, author and history writer Hilary Mantel had said in a interview that Prince of Wales, Prince William could be the last ruling British monarch and his son Prince George will never be a king.

However, in his first speech as monarch, King Charles III appeared quashing the rumours about the monarchy's future, saying he would serve the nation for life.

