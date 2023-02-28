 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Blackpink’s Jisoo reveals the most difficult part of going on world tours

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

The idol gave fans a glimpse at her busy schedule
The idol gave fans a glimpse at her busy schedule 

K-pop group Blackpink’s Jisoo explains the most difficult thing when it comes to world tours in her new Copenhagen vlog. Fans got a look at her busy schedule, as the idol flew into Copenhagen one night and performed at a concert the very next day.

Though the artist got to spend some quality time with her parents later, she explained how packed her schedule has been during the tour. She listed the things she had to do after eating, which included packing and washing up but she wasn’t sure how to fit packing her things into her schedule.

She revealed that packing is the most difficult thing for her during world tours, because she has to pack enough things for several months meaning she has around three to four pieces of luggage. Since they’re constantly traveling during this time, she has to unpack and then repack all of her stuff every time they get to a new place.

More From Entertainment:

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ cast pose with Brendan Fraser at 2023 SAG Awards

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ cast pose with Brendan Fraser at 2023 SAG Awards

Kate Middleton looks ethereal in smart white polo neck, cream coat during latest outing

Kate Middleton looks ethereal in smart white polo neck, cream coat during latest outing
'Can somebody tell me why I am trending', Kevin Hart asks on social media

'Can somebody tell me why I am trending', Kevin Hart asks on social media
Hasan Minhaj gets candid about hosting 'The Daily Show': 'going to be so cool'

Hasan Minhaj gets candid about hosting 'The Daily Show': 'going to be so cool'
Blackpink’s Jisoo explains why bandmate Jennie got her a special gift

Blackpink’s Jisoo explains why bandmate Jennie got her a special gift
Steven Spielberg recalls ‘reliving trauma’ while making ‘The Fabelmans'

Steven Spielberg recalls ‘reliving trauma’ while making ‘The Fabelmans'
Prince William, Kate Middleton appear in high spirits as they arrive in their 'first home' Wales

Prince William, Kate Middleton appear in high spirits as they arrive in their 'first home' Wales
Prince William, King Charles 'incredibly close' since Prince Harry moved to California

Prince William, King Charles 'incredibly close' since Prince Harry moved to California

Hasan Minhaj pokes fun at 'Dilbert' cartoonist on 'The Daily Show'

Hasan Minhaj pokes fun at 'Dilbert' cartoonist on 'The Daily Show'
BamBam from K-pop group GO7 announces solo comeback

BamBam from K-pop group GO7 announces solo comeback
‘Friends’ star Courteney Cox shares she never imagined this much success in Hollywood

‘Friends’ star Courteney Cox shares she never imagined this much success in Hollywood

Brad Pitt helping ladylove Ines De Ramon as she goes through Paul Wesley divorce

Brad Pitt helping ladylove Ines De Ramon as she goes through Paul Wesley divorce