Kate Middleton looks ethereal in smart white polo neck, cream coat during latest outing

Tuesday Feb 28 2023
Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

Kate Middleton put on a stylish display as she arrived in Wales alongside her husband Prince William on Tuesday, donning a smart white polo neck and a cream coat.

The Princess of Wales, known for her love of high street brands, looked  radiant in designer pieces as rocked white polo neck and a cream coat with a patterned houndstooth skirt, which is undoubtedly one of the royal's favourites as Kate regularly opts for different pieces featuring the pattern.

The royal mother-of-three wore glamorous make-up with a pink lipstick and a dark smoky eye to elevate her look. William's sweetheart swept her famous hair behind her shoulders.

William and Kate visited the Brynawel Rehabilitation Centre to hear first-hand about the work they do to support those struggling with the effects of drug and alcohol addiction.

Kate was all smiles and exchanged few words with a young Welsh mother and toddler and accepted a bunch of daffodils from them.

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ cast pose with Brendan Fraser at 2023 SAG Awards

'Can somebody tell me why I am trending', Kevin Hart asks on social media

Hasan Minhaj gets candid about hosting 'The Daily Show': 'going to be so cool'

Blackpink’s Jisoo reveals the most difficult part of going on world tours

Blackpink’s Jisoo explains why bandmate Jennie got her a special gift

Steven Spielberg recalls ‘reliving trauma’ while making ‘The Fabelmans'

Prince William, Kate Middleton appear in high spirits as they arrive in their 'first home' Wales

Prince William, King Charles 'incredibly close' since Prince Harry moved to California

Hasan Minhaj pokes fun at 'Dilbert' cartoonist on 'The Daily Show'

BamBam from K-pop group GO7 announces solo comeback

‘Friends’ star Courteney Cox shares she never imagined this much success in Hollywood

Brad Pitt helping ladylove Ines De Ramon as she goes through Paul Wesley divorce

