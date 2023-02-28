Kate Middleton looks ethereal in smart white polo neck, cream coat during latest outing

Kate Middleton put on a stylish display as she arrived in Wales alongside her husband Prince William on Tuesday, donning a smart white polo neck and a cream coat.

The Princess of Wales, known for her love of high street brands, looked radiant in designer pieces as rocked white polo neck and a cream coat with a patterned houndstooth skirt, which is undoubtedly one of the royal's favourites as Kate regularly opts for different pieces featuring the pattern.

The royal mother-of-three wore glamorous make-up with a pink lipstick and a dark smoky eye to elevate her look. William's sweetheart swept her famous hair behind her shoulders.

William and Kate visited the Brynawel Rehabilitation Centre to hear first-hand about the work they do to support those struggling with the effects of drug and alcohol addiction.

Kate was all smiles and exchanged few words with a young Welsh mother and toddler and accepted a bunch of daffodils from them.